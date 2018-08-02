Pacman Jones Says He's Considering Filing Suit Against Airport Attacker

David Richard/Associated Press

After fighting off an attack in the Atlanta airport in July, via TMZ Sports, Adam "Pacman" Jones shared his side of the story on Bleacher Report's Simms and Lefkoe podcast:

The NFL star explained that he is also considering filing a lawsuit against the attacker, Frank Ragin, who was an airport employee who lost his job after the incident.

Jones said he had never met the man before he was confronted and eventually attacked in the airport.

"I did not want to do that," the cornerback explained. "... I was with my family, that was the most heartbreaking part."

The 34-year-old is currently a free agent after the Cincinnati Bengals chose not to pick up his option for the 2018 season. This ended a stretch of eight years with the organization, which featured a Pro Bowl selection and one first-team All-Pro selection as a returner.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he worked out for the Cleveland Browns last week.