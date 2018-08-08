B/R Fantasy Training Camp: All You Need to Know for Your Fantasy Football Draft

Bleacher Report Fantasy Training Camp is here to get you ready for your fantasy football draft!

B/R fantasy analyst Matt Camp and host Matt Schumacker are ready to get you caught up on the faces in new places and introduce you to some rookies who should put up huge numbers. They'll also break down the most overhyped players of the summer and provide the sleepers you need to win your league.

Don't miss B/R Fantasy Training Camp, coming to you live from Hooters in New Orleans!