Simms & Lefkoe: Pacman Jones Talks Airport Fight, Randy Moss vs. TO

J FendrickFeatured Columnist IAugust 2, 2018

Simms & Lefkoe
Simms & LefkoeBleacher Report

It's the Thursday episode of Simms & Lefkoe!

On today's pod, the guys discuss Stefon Diggs' new contract and which Hall of Famer is the best overall player. Adam "Pacman" Jones and Phil Simms also call-in to talk with Chris and Adam.

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

