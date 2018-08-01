Simms & Lefkoe: Pacman Jones Talks Airport Fight, Randy Moss vs. TO

Simms & Lefkoe: Pacman Jones Talks Airport Fight, Randy Moss vs. TOAugust 2, 2018
It's the Thursday episode of Simms & Lefkoe!
On today's pod, the guys discuss Stefon Diggs' new contract and which Hall of Famer is the best overall player. Adam "Pacman" Jones and Phil Simms also call-in to talk with Chris and Adam.
Warning: Contains NSFW language.
