Simms & Lefkoe: Pacman Jones Talks Airport Fight, Randy Moss vs. TO

Bleacher Report

It's the Thursday episode of Simms & Lefkoe!

On today's pod, the guys discuss Stefon Diggs' new contract and which Hall of Famer is the best overall player. Adam "Pacman" Jones and Phil Simms also call-in to talk with Chris and Adam.

Follow us @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram and tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.