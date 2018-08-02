Fantasy Football 2018: Ranking Funniest Team Names This Preseason

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Fantasy football is a game of both skill and luck. We do our due diligence in trying to find the best players for the upcoming season.

We stay glued to television, radio, online resources, that guy Richard Janvrin's articles on Bleacher Report—we do it all to construct the best team possible.

However, without a good team name, who really even cares if your team is good?

Have fun with it. It should be funny or clever.

Top Team Names

Ertz When Eifert (Athlon Sports)

Marcus Mari...otto (Athlon Sports)

The Big Gronkowski (Athlon Sports)

Suh-And-A-Half Men (Athlon Sports)

Pop Lockett Drop It (Sporting News)

Kerryon My Wayward Son (Sporting News)

Deshaun of the Dead (Athlon Sports)

Baby Got Dak (Athlon Sports)

Hartline Bling (Athlon Sports)

Rage Against the Vereen

Finally! The metal music genre has infiltrated fantasy football.

I'm not even so sure this might classify as "funny" per se, but whenever you can make a team name that comes from one of the best bands of all-time, it should be high on your list of names to use.

Some of the best songs to come from the band such as "Bulls on Parade" and "Killing in the Name Of" are some of the biggest hits ever for the genre.

Even modern day heavy metal band Parkway Drive did a cover of "Bulls on Parade" back in 2015—they've been an inspiration to many artists.

Now, the pedigree of Rage Against the Machine and free agent running back Shane Vereen may not run parallel with one another, but we can't help that his name aligns mostly with the name of the band.

Make this your team name, put on some "Bulls on Parade" and draft away.

Marcus Mari...otto

If you don't get this one, it's OK, it took me a minute or two to get it also.

Back when Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was drafted in 2015, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had a particularly tough time pronouncing "Mariota."

Now, this wasn't some seventh-round guy who no one had heard of; this was arguably the top quarterback in the draft along with now-Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

And this guy still couldn't figure out what his name was.

Sure, it wasn't that big of a deal in the big picture, but come on—this was one of the top guys in the draft. He went second overall.

The Big Gronkowski

Drawn off the iconic pop culture movie "The Big Lebowski" (hey, it got 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, so it's clearly a great film) with Jeff Bridges and John Goodman, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski seems like someone who could definitely get wrapped up in a similar situation.

Especially with hired goons urinating on his carpet and all.

However, it would be difficult to confuse two Rob Gronkowskis.

"The Big Lebowski" was also the inspiration for WWF/WWE superstar Val Venis, who had a porn star gimmick, coming out in a towel with sensual music.

Gronkowski may not be a wrestler (though there is plenty of speculation he could be after his football playing days are over), but he could probably pull that gimmick off

Maybe if Gronkowski does join his buddy Mojo Rawley in the WWE he can adopt The Big Gronkowski as his nickname.

It just might end up being my team name this year. It's certainly in the running!