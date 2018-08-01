DeAngelo Hall Retires, Says He'd Be in HOF If He Played vs. Jay Cutler More

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Cornerback DeAngelo Hall announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons Wednesday.

Sherree Burruss of NBC Washington captured the press conference, which featured some shots at a former quarterback:

"If I'd played against Jay Cutler more, I'd be in the Hall of Fame," Hall joked, (h/t Christian D'Andrea of SB Nation).

The 34-year-old notably had a four-interception game against Cutler and the Chicago Bears in 2010, with one returned 92 yards for a touchdown.

"Jay is definitely a clown," Hall said about the quarterback in 2011, via Stephen Douglas of The Big Lead.

Considering Cutler threw 160 interceptions in the NFL, he could've made a lot of cornerbacks more famous.

As it stands, Hall still finishes with an outstanding career that includes three Pro Bowl selections and 43 total interceptions. He led all active players in picks at the time of his retirement and ranks 63rd all time in this area. His five returns for a touchdown rank him tied for 31st all time.

While he began his career with the Atlanta Falcons, his spent the past 10 seasons with the Washington Redskins and was a consistent presence as the team's No. 1 cornerback. He eventually moved to safety, but injuries limited him over the past four years.

After appearing in just five total games over the last two seasons, it seems it was time to call it a career.

The Redskins should be able to handle this loss to the secondary with veterans Josh Norman and D.J. Swearinger still providing plenty of experience.