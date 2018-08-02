NFL Training Camp Notes: Lamar Jackson Flashes in Preseason Debut

0 of 9

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, signals the start of another NFL preseason. The Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens drew the spotlight in the league's opening contest, yet how the game should be viewed—as well as the progress being made in training camps—can be misunderstood.

The on-field product isn't up to par and mistakes will be made. That's OK. Those miscues can signal growth.

"There is a test for all of us coaches to see how we want to go about it, especially for me with time management, game management, how you want to do that stuff," Bears head coach Matt Nagy said before Thursday's contest, per Chicago WGN's Larry Hawley. "But as far as scheme and game plan, this is about the players and letting them play so they can show off their talents to us, so we know who we want to keep and don't want to keep."

Kinks are being worked out. Teams are overcoming unforeseen obstacles. Individuals are making the most of their opportunities. Rosters are in flux and being revamped.



The daily grind takes its toll, and every organization is adjusting to what it may or may not have.

For those of us on the outside, the wait is over, though. Football—or some semblance of it—is officially back.