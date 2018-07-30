MLB Rumors: Brad Ziegler Trade Being Targeted by Yankees, Cubs, Red Sox, More

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

It sounds like Miami Marlins relief pitcher Brad Ziegler is going to be dealt prior to the non-waiver trade deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com suggested the right-hander "might be the likeliest player in baseball to be traded" before the deadline and noted the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks have all demonstrated interest.

The rebuilding Marlins have the opportunity to add a couple of young pieces in exchange for someone who could leave this offseason anyway. Ziegler is set to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2018 campaign and is the type of pitcher who could help shorten postseason contests.

He's allowed only one earned run in 13.1 innings in July after allowing just two earned runs in the entire month of June.

He still has a mediocre 3.98 ERA on the season, but Morosi cited Mike Persak of the South Florida Sun Sentinel and noted the resurgence since the start of June syncs up with a mechanical change reducing the stress on his back.

The version of Ziegler who has pitched in June and July would be a potentially playoff-altering addition for any of the reportedly interested teams.