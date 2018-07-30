Simms & Lefkoe: Baker and Tyrod's Secret Clubhouse, Whoa! Big Training Camp!

J FendrickFeatured Columnist IJuly 31, 2018

Simms & Lefkoe
Simms & LefkoeBleacher Report

It's the Tuesday edition of Simms & Lefkoe!

On today's episode of the show, the guys discuss Aaron Donald's holdout, Dalvin Cook's return in Minnesota, Baker and Tyrod's secret clubhouse in Cleveland, plus much more!

Follow us @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram and tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    Report: Jets, Darnold Agree to $30.25M Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jets, Darnold Agree to $30.25M Deal

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Monday's NFL Training Camp Notes

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Monday's NFL Training Camp Notes

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL's Next Breakout Stars Have Arrived

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL's Next Breakout Stars Have Arrived

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Flacco's Camp 'Far and Away' His Best

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Flacco's Camp 'Far and Away' His Best

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report