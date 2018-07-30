Christian and Samantha Ponder's Newborn Baby Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The newborn daughter of ESPN reporter Samantha Ponder and former NFL quarterback Christian Ponder underwent emergency surgery following "a series of terrifying and sudden events."

Samantha Ponder revealed as much in an emotional Instagram post that explained her thought process, how terrifying the ordeal was and that her child, Price, made it through thanks to the efforts of "incredible surgeons, doctors and nurses, parents who didn't hesitate to jump on a plane and help and the prayers of friends and family who believed for her healing":

"I often struggle with social media. How do I accurately show what my life off of TV is like without appearing to either complain when reality is hard or brag when reality is pleasant? How can I simultaneously be compassionate and relatable to the hurting, but also encouraging and hopeful to people looking for positivity? My tendency to over analyze these decisions makes this post a little scary for me. I know I risk looking like I'm asking for sympathy or even pity. I'm abundantly aware of the undeserved goodness of God I've experienced early in life. Especially when it comes to the health of my children and loved ones. Last week, that changed in an instant. Through a series of terrifying and sudden events, our sweet newborn baby Price ended up in emergency surgery in the middle of the night. We were short on time and frankly, in shock. Thanks to the incredible surgical team @mountsinainyc and their skill and decisiveness, our precious girl made it. They treated her like their own, and answered all our blubbering fearful questions. Her recovery in the #NICU was nothing short of miraculous for a tiny body that had just undergone such trauma. I cannot thank the women who cared for her day and night enough. We are home now, still recovering, but overwhelmed with thankfulness for a God who provided real peace and comfort in the midst of our worst nightmare, incredible surgeons, doctors and nurses, parents who didn't hesitate to jump on a plane and help and the prayers of friends and family who believed for her healing. Oh and thank you to my sweet friend @ellieholcomb for your song 'Find You Here'... it got me through hours of waiting room anxiety and fear that I didn't think I'd be able to bear. Now, back to holding and singing (terribly) to this special girl. Thanks for loving and supporting our family in the good times and bad."

According to Jen Juneau of People, the Ponders are also the parents to four-year-old daughter Bowden "Scout" Sainte-Claire and 13-month-old son Robinson True.

Ponder announced the birth of Price on her Instagram account on July 23.