5 Impact Trades That Can Still Be Made After MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 5

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

MLB's non-waiver trade deadline has passed. It's time for more trading.

In many cases, Tuesday represented the last chance for a player to change teams. Jacob deGrom and Bryce Harper aren't going anywhere in August.

Yet a process to maneuver remains open. A team can shop a player who clears waivers or negotiate exclusively with the team who claims him. These extra complications dwindle the odds of a productive, cost-controlled player getting moved, but they preserve the possibility of costly or inconsequential contributors headlining an exchange.

Last year's waiver period will undoubtedly be remembered for the Houston Astros acquiring Justin Verlander on Aug. 31. (A player must be added before Sept. 1 to be eligible for postseason participation.) Before that blockbuster, a busy August also saw Yonder Alonso, Neil Walker, Curtis Granderson, Jay Bruce, Brandon Phillips, Mike Leake and Justin Upton all change uniforms.

Contenders who need an extra boost to the finish line need not fret. The landscape is once again lined up for some significant names to get shopped beyond the non-waiver deadline.

A fringe contender or two could wave the white flag on an unlikely postseason run. This situation could cause a former MVP to grace the August trade market.

Players who were retained because of injuries also present a unique opportunity, provided they return healthy. Another former MVP follows this scenario. (Hint: He's pictured above.)