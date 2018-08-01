5 Impact Trades That Can Still Be Made After MLB Trade Deadline

5 Impact Trades That Can Still Be Made After MLB Trade DeadlineAugust 1, 2018
MLB's non-waiver trade deadline has passed. It's time for more trading.
In many cases, Tuesday represented the last chance for a player to change teams. Jacob deGrom and Bryce Harper aren't going anywhere in August.
Yet a process to maneuver remains open. A team can shop a player who clears waivers or negotiate exclusively with the team who claims him. These extra complications dwindle the odds of a productive, cost-controlled player getting moved, but they preserve the possibility of costly or inconsequential contributors headlining an exchange.
Last year's waiver period will undoubtedly be remembered for the Houston Astros acquiring Justin Verlander on Aug. 31. (A player must be added before Sept. 1 to be eligible for postseason participation.) Before that blockbuster, a busy August also saw Yonder Alonso, Neil Walker, Curtis Granderson, Jay Bruce, Brandon Phillips, Mike Leake and Justin Upton all change uniforms.
Contenders who need an extra boost to the finish line need not fret. The landscape is once again lined up for some significant names to get shopped beyond the non-waiver deadline.
A fringe contender or two could wave the white flag on an unlikely postseason run. This situation could cause a former MVP to grace the August trade market.
Players who were retained because of injuries also present a unique opportunity, provided they return healthy. Another former MVP follows this scenario. (Hint: He's pictured above.)
Josh Donaldson, 3B, Toronto Blue Jays
A healthy Josh Donaldson would have dominated July's rumor mill. Since he has sat out the last two months with a strained left calf muscle, the Toronto Blue Jays didn't get the chance to flip their three-time All-Star.
Recently moved to the 60-day disabled list, there's no timetable for the third baseman's return. Last week, the Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo said Toronto is still trying to trade him before he enters free agency after this season.
When on the field, Donaldson delivered an underwhelming .234/.333/.423 slash line in 36 games. Combine the injury and shaky results with a $23 million salary, and there's a strong chance the 32-year-old will clear waivers or make it to an interested contender.
The Blue Jays won't give him away for free; the return still must exceed the compensatory draft pick they would receive if he rejects a qualifying offer and signs elsewhere. Perhaps the down year and last offseason's murky market could even persuade him to accept that one-year deal (valued at $17.4 million last year) in hopes of restoring his value.
Yet a depreciated cost will still justify the profit potential of landing Donaldson, who ranked second behind Mike Trout in WAR accrued from 2013 to 2017.
Potential Suitors: Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees
The sooner Donaldson comes back, the better chance Toronto has of inciting a bidding war between two AL East rivals—unless one of them makes a claim.
If he beats Rafael Devers back from the disabled list, the Boston Red Sox would be remiss not to try their luck. The same goes for the New York Yankees, who are missing Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez. A healthy Donaldson would make a significant defensive upgrade over Miguel Andujar, whose bat can still shine as the designated hitter until Judge's return creates a happy dilemma.
While the Atlanta Braves should feel comfortable with Johan Camargo manning the hot corner, they had expressed interest in third basemen Mike Moustakas and Adrian Beltre. One would assume they would also at least test the waters on Donaldson if the opportunity arises.
Andrew McCutchen, OF, San Francisco Giants
Entering Tuesday's deadline at 54-54, the San Francisco Giants stood pat. Although not yet ready to sell, that will change before Aug. 31.
If a minus-28 run differential isn't enough reason to doubt their chances, the Giants must leapfrog three teams to win the NL West or five to make their third NL Wild Card Game appearance in five years. (They won 2014 and 2016's play-in games en route to World Series triumphs.) FanGraphs gives them a 5.5 percent probability of reaching the postseason.
Over the next two weeks, San Francisco must bolster those slim chances against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers. Losing any ground after that tough 13-game stretch should compel the club to trade Andrew McCutchen.
Not quite a triumph or letdown as an offseason acquisition, the former Pittsburgh Pirate has batted .258/.353/.413 with 11 home runs and nine stolen bases. Since he has slugged eight of those long balls on the road, a contender may anticipate a power uptick away from AT&T Park.
Considering the pre-deadline interest, the Giants will have no trouble finding a suitor.
Potential Suitors: Cleveland Indians, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees
On Monday night, MLB Network's Jon Morosi identified the Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Philadelphia Phillies as teams fancying McCutchen. Little happened the following day to eliminate that trio from the picture.
Cleveland's outfield woes are far from fixed despite acquiring Leonys Martin from the Detroit Tigers, as first reported by The Athletic's Robert Murray. The Indians are still the best fit for McCutchen, who would represent a sizable right-field upgrade over Melky Cabrera and Brandon Guyer.
The Phillies should stick with the streaking Nick Williams, but that didn't stop them from trying to land Adam Jones. In need of immediate depth, the Yankees would need the Giants to act as soon as possible.
Ervin Santana, SP, Minnesota Twins
The market pounced on starting pitching, leaving few rotation options for those who exited Tuesday's deadline empty-handed. One or two strong outings would instantly make Ervin Santana a top target.
Having made his 2018 debut Wednesday after having finger surgery, the 35-year-old righty did not repair his value quickly enough to precipitate a July deal. He relinquished 13 hits and seven runs in two starts (three homers in Monday's turn against Cleveland) over 10.1 frames.
That, along with a lowered average fastball velocity of 89.3 mph, meant the Minnesota Twins probably did not receive significant interest. Yet it wouldn't take long for the tides to change on a reliable hurler who posted ERAs of 3.38 and 3.28 in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
Minnesota could also keep the two-time All-Star and exercise a $14 million club option for 2019, but Santana is prepared for a change of scenery. Prior to returning from the disabled list, Santana told Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press a trade before September "would not be surprising for me."
Possible Suitors: Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners
Despite noticeable rotation needs, the Milwaukee Brewers directed their focus elsewhere, while the Colorado Rockies limited their activity to acquiring reliever Seunghawn Oh. Either NL playoff hopeful can use a stable source of innings capable of being a Wild Card Game starter.
Sean Manaea is the only active Oakland Athletics starter who has started more than 11 times this year. While the Seattle Mariners' need is less severe, they can block their wild-card competitors and collect an insurance option if Felix Hernandez doesn't reverse his downward spiral.
Tyson Ross, SP, San Diego Padres
Tyson Ross would have been one of the hottest trade targets if the deadline was June 30.
Limited to just 54.1 innings in the previous two seasons due to thoracic outlet syndrome, the San Diego Padres righty registered a 3.32 ERA in 16 starts through June. He struck out over a batter per frame in each of the season's opening two months.
San Diego shouldn't have waited to flip the 31-year-old, who has since self-destructed with an 8.87 ERA in five July turns. He has garnered as many strikeouts as walks (23) over a disastrous month that torpedoed his trade stock.
Given the limited number of starters, a decent turnaround could compel someone to bite. While most of the damage occurred on July 1 and 7 against Pittsburgh and Arizona, respectively, Ross has since posted a 4.41 ERA in three passable outings against a trio of NL playoff contenders (Dodgers, Phillies and Diamondbacks.)
According to Brooks Baseball, his average sinker, slider, and four-seam fastball velocity on Saturday against the D-backs each reached its highest clip since June 26. He also stopped throwing a cutter that has yielded a .333 batting average and .628 slugging percentage this season.
Possible Suitors: Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners
At his peak, Ross flaunted the high ground-ball rate necessary to stand a chance in Coors Field. Yet that mark has faded to a career-low 43.3 percent. The Rockies would need to see a redemptive August to take the plunge.
A return to Oakland especially makes sense. Despite his great and horrible turns, he has at least stayed healthy and made 21 starts. As for the Brewers, do they seriously know they're allowed to trade for starting pitching?
Daniel Murphy, 2B, Washington Nationals
A package for less than two months of Harper would likely not offset the Nationals' risk of forfeiting the season and possibly diminishing their odds of re-signing the 25-year-old outfielder. Yet they have other enticing pending free agents to move if they don't soon slice their playoff deficit. (Scoring 25 runs on Tuesday night was a good start.)
Daniel Murphy, who will make $17.5 million in 2018, has registered a .775 OPS and minus-0.3 WAR since returning from a knee injury in June. The 32-year-old infielder could clear waivers without a whimper.
So why would any contender want him? After a monstrous 2015 postseason with the New York Mets, Murphy joined an NL East foe to bat .347/.410/.569 over the next two seasons. He also appears to have shaken off a rusty start by hitting .324/.392/.569 in a July punctuated with two more homers against his old team.
A 1.020 OPS in 108 career playoff plate appearances will also catch a contender's eye. Defensive concerns aside, he's a major impact bat who could become available if Washington stumbles in early August.
Potential Suitors: Cleveland Indians, Houston Astros
There's no perfect fit for Murphy, especially since the Boston Red Sox (Ian Kinsler), Los Angeles Dodgers (Brian Dozier, reported Tuesday afternoon by ESPN's Jerry Crasnick) and Milwaukee Brewers (Jonathan Schoop, broken after the 4 p.m. ET deadline by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal) all acquired a second baseman. He would benefit from spending time as a designated hitter, but no AL title hopeful needs help there.
The Astros, however, have an immediate opening at second base with Jose Altuve nursing a knee injury. Although the reigning AL MVP could return by the time Washington is ready to sell, the left-handed Murphy could then complement first baseman Yuli Gurriel and designated hitter Evan Gattis.
This is less likely after landing Martin, but Cleveland could make room for Murphy by shifting Jason Kipnis to the outfield. The AL Central leaders need an offensive boost to keep up with the league's other powerhouses.
Note: All stats, updated as of Tuesday, are courtesy of FanGraphs unless otherwise noted. Salary information obtained from Cot's Baseball Contracts.