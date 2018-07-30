NFL Training Camp Notes: New York Jets Finally Ink Their Franchise QB

1 of 10

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Can't get enough analysis pertaining to offsets and language concerning voids in contracts? Good for you, but because we want to keep the rest of our readers awake, let's keep this simple: Quarterback Sam Darnold has finally signed his rookie deal with the New York Jets.

The No. 3 overall pick made a slightly delayed debut Monday, soon after signing a four-year, $30.25 million contract that, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, is fully guaranteed and contains a $20 million signing bonus.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News recorded video of the 21-year-old USC product receiving somewhat of an ovation as he jogged onto the field, while reports from Florham Park indicate he quickly completed several beauties.

Darnold even received some first-team reps in his first practice, according to ESPN.com's Rich Cimini, so it'll be hard to keep him out of the Hall of Fame now.

The development leaves Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith as the last unsigned draft pick of 2018. The No. 8 overall selection continues to be absent from training camp as his representatives work with the team to overcome an impasse that Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports is related to the league's controversial new helmet rule.

"Smith's representatives at CAA Football are asking the Bears to include in the contract a written assurance that the team would not go after any of Smith's guaranteed money if he were suspended under the new rule," a source told Campell. "They all requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of negotiations."

Still conscious? Good, no more contract minutiae the rest of the way...