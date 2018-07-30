NFL Rumors: Seahawks, Chargers Interested in CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2018

New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers have expressed interest in free-agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The New York Giants have also been floated as a possibility for the veteran corner after rookie Sam Beal was placed on season-ending injured reserve, though Rodgers-Cromartie was noncommittal when asked if New York had interest last week, per Josina Anderson of ESPN.com:

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

