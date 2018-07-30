NFL Rumors: Seahawks, Chargers Interested in CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

NFL Rumors: Seahawks, Chargers Interested in CB Dominique Rodgers-CromartieJuly 30, 2018
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers have expressed interest in free-agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.
The New York Giants have also been floated as a possibility for the veteran corner after rookie Sam Beal was placed on season-ending injured reserve, though Rodgers-Cromartie was noncommittal when asked if New York had interest last week, per Josina Anderson of ESPN.com:
ig: josinaanderson @JosinaAnderson
I asked FA CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie the other day if he thinks the #Giants will re-sign him, especially with a dent to depth at his position in the wake of the ongoing shoulder issue w/ supplemental draftee Sam Beal. DRC text "idk" & didn't convey he was expecting it then.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Meet the NFL's Next Breakout Stars