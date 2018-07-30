Jets Rumors: Sam Darnold Contract Standoff About Clause for Guaranteed Money

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

As Sam Darnold continues to miss vital New York Jets practices because of a contractual standoff, the reason behind the tense negotiations has come to light.

ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reported Sunday that, along with offset language, the Jets and Darnold's representation continue to negotiate voids in guaranteed money pertaining to his conduct. The team is reportedly asking to void Darnold's entire guarantee in the event he's fined for an infraction—both on or off the field.

Contracts for Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen contain such voids only if the player receives a suspension.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported a slightly different version, with Darnold's representation apparently attempting to get all offset language removed. While rookie contracts are guaranteed, teams write offset language into them in the event they release a player, allowing them to recoup some money.

The slotted guarantees for Darnold would be around $30 million.

The Jets opened camp without Darnold last Thursday, with Teddy Bridgewater and Josh McCown getting reps with the first-team offense. The rookie is at risk of putting himself behind both players in what was expected to be a three-man race for the starting job.

"I am just worried about the guys that are here, like I said," Jets head coach Todd Bowles told reporters. "The guys that are here are going to play, and we are going to get ready for the season. When he comes in, he comes in."

Regardless of the circumstances, it's a bad look for both the player and the team for the No. 3 overall pick to be missing camp. The draft was in April. Both sides have had more than three months to negotiate a contract; that's ample time to figure out the language in the deal.

The fact that they're at an impasse as training camp stretches on is only hurting Darnold and potentially the franchise in the long term.