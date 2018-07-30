NBA Free Agents 2018: Rumors, Predictions for Greg Monroe, Dwyane Wade

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The lack of movement on the NBA free-agent market is expected at this juncture.

With all of the marquee names off the market and most rosters filled, only a handful of players remain unsigned.

Although there's little to choose from at the moment, a few teams could still make roster upgrades by adding veterans.

Greg Monroe and Dwyane Wade are two of the most coveted players left on the free-agent market, and their respective statuses have been in the news of late.

Below is a look at the latest on the best remaining NBA free agents.

Raptors Showing Interest In Monroe

Toronto is reaching out to veteran players who could fill out the back end of its roster for the upcoming season.

The Raptors are primarily focused on frontcourt options and have expressed interest in Monroe, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

The 27-year-old center split time between Milwaukee, Phoenix and Boston a year ago and averaged 10.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

If he decides to join the Raptors, Monroe would feature in a diminished role behind Jonas Valanciunas and Pascal Siakam.

The Raptors could also be hesitant to make the deal because of their remaining cap space, as they'd have to sign Monroe with their $5.3 million mid-level exception.

If the two sides can agree to terms, the Raptors would add to a deep roster gearing up to place near the top of the Eastern Conference.

Signing Monroe isn't a make-or-break situation for the Raptors because of their frontcourt depth, but given the options remaining on the free-agent market, he is the best bet to bolster the squad.

Prediction: Raptors sign Monroe with mid-level exception.

Heat Waiting on Wade's Decision

Dwyane Wade doesn't have a bevy of potential NBA suitors calling him at this point in free agency, but he does have options.

If he remains in the NBA, Wade would stay with the Miami Heat after he was traded back there from Cleveland last season.

However, there's an intriguing offer on the table from China that might lure Wade overseas with a bigger contract than he would receive in Miami.

According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, who cited reports from China, Wade has an offer from the Zhejiang Golden Bulls worth $25 million over three years.

While the offer from China might not be there if Wade waits to make his decision, the Heat are willing to be patient with the 36-year-old.

Heat president Pat Riley wants Wade back, but he respects the decision-making process of the 15-year veteran, per the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds.

"I think it's best that we give him some more time,” Riley said. "I want him back as a player. I want him back as a competitor. I want him back as a guy who wants to have the greatest year he ever had as a player."

"I read more articles about 'Dwyane being done, he's lost a step, he's not the same player, he might not have the same motivation.' But I still see a player who can contribute heavily if he really wants to," Riley said.

If he opts to return to the Heat, Wade can be signed to the $5.3 million mid-level exception or the veteran minimum of $2.4 million.

Wade might not be playing at a superstar level anymore, but he still produced 11.4 points per game in 67 games for the Cavaliers and Heat a year ago.

A return to the Heat would have Wade feature in a veteran role on a team that has a chance to make noise in the Eastern Conference.

Prediction: Wade considers move to China, decides to stay in Miami.

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference

