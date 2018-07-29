Miguel Angel Jimenez Wins 2018 Senior British Open

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2018

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 29: Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain enjoys a cigar before the Final Round on Day Four of The Senior Open Presented by Rolex at The Old Course on July 29, 2018 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Miguel Angel Jimenez was crowned champion at the 2018 Senior British Open on Sunday, as the Spaniard defeated titleholder Bernhard Langer by one shot.

The charismatic star sunk a vital putt on No. 17, and the moment proved vital as Jimenez won the championship on 12 under at the Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland.

According to Golf News NetJimenez picked up a winner's cheque of $314,330 (£239,913).

                

