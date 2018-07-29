Miguel Angel Jimenez Wins 2018 Senior British Open

Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Miguel Angel Jimenez was crowned champion at the 2018 Senior British Open on Sunday, as the Spaniard defeated titleholder Bernhard Langer by one shot.

The charismatic star sunk a vital putt on No. 17, and the moment proved vital as Jimenez won the championship on 12 under at the Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland.



According to Golf News Net, Jimenez picked up a winner's cheque of $314,330 (£239,913).

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.