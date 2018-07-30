NFL Preseason 2018: Full TV Schedule, Live-Stream Details and More

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

With the start of the NFL preseason just around the corner, we're officially starting to shift our focus toward everything football—the preseason, the regular season and fantasy football.

Every year, we are able to catch a handful of the preseason games on national television.

This year, we're privileged to get eight for our viewing pleasure, according to NFL.com.

Each game has its own bit of intrigue, but there are three in particular that really stand out.

Unfortunately, sometimes the preseason can be the end of the season for guys, so let's hope that everyone can stay relatively healthy and not suffer serious injuries in what are meaningless games.

This could also be the end of NFL dreams and aspirations for some guys, too.

On that cheerful note, which preseason games are you looking forward to? Here are the eight below to find on TV as well as three that really stand out from the rest.

Hall of Fame Game: Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, August 2 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

Week 2: New York Jets vs. Washington Redskins, Thursday, August 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 2: Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts, Monday, August 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 3: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns, Thursday, August 23 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 3: Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, August 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 3: New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 3: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills, Sunday, August 26 at 4 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 3: Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

In Week 2, we can expect to see a good amount of the Baltimore Ravens' second and third units.

With that, we might get an extended look at quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Depending on how much playing time he gets, this will be the game that everyone wants to see.

Jackson is a polarizing prospect coming out of Louisville, and Week 2 might be the first time we get a serious look at what he can do, though it will be against other backup units.

It will be exciting to see how he plays the position at the pro level in a live game.

On the other side, the Indianapolis Colts aren't free of hype here. They're getting quarterback Andrew Luck back.

It would be surprising to see him play much this preseason—if at all—to ensure he doesn't get hurt.

However, him just being in and around the team will be something viewers will want to see.

Who knows, there could be a chance he makes it on to the field in Week 2 for a few snaps, but this is usually for reserves.

Week 2: New York Jets vs. Washington Redskins

Like the situation with the Ravens and Jackson, we should see a healthy serving of New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold on the football field in this game against the Washington Redskins.

Darnold is not projected to be the starter on opening day, but the competition ahead of him is beatable with Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater around.

This game will help indicate where Darnold is as far as the learning curves go.

Will he show something that gives us a reason to believe he can prosper or is he just another Christian Hackenberg—a player taken too soon and will never see the field.

The Redskins don't have much of note as we shouldn't really expect to see Alex Smith out there under center and playing quarterback.

We could see Redskins rookie wide receiver and undrafted free agent Simmie Cobbs Jr. and how he stacks up to the competition on hand in the wide receiver depth chart

But this game is really focused around watching and dissecting Darnold from afar. Can he play in the NFL?

Week 3: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns

Unlike Week 2, Week 3 is where we tend to see the starters for a bit longer.

But who actually knows what teams will do schematically.

If teams opt to keep their first unit out there for the majority of the game, what's better than to see how this new-look Cleveland Browns team stack up head-to-head against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles?

The Browns have a loaded defense and superb skill position players.

And by then the Browns could have wide receiver Dez Bryant under contract to add even further to this storyline.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns have reached out to Bryant's reps about a potential one-year deal:

For the Eagles, it's unlikely we see any of quarterback Carson Wentz this preseason while he nurses his ACL injury, but maybe this is a time for Nick Foles to show why he could be the starter or boost his trade value to ship him off to a team that needs quarterback help.

Either way, seeing the once 0-16 Browns take on the defending champs is something worth watching on its own.

This will also put the Browns defense to work as the Eagles have an explosive offense.

Lastly, the Browns are on "Hard Knocks" this year, so any drama that we see on that show and carry it over to the game will be a fun transition.

By then, could Baker Mayfield have overtaken Tyrod Taylor as the Browns starting quarterback? We'll have to wait and see.