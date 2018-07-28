Odds for Le'Veon Bell's 2019 NFL Team Favor Jets, Steelers, Colts, Lions, Browns

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell's agent, Adisa Bakari, is on the record as saying the 2018 campaign is likely his final in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform after the two sides once again failed to reach a long-term deal this summer.

Now, Vegas has handicapped the field for the Pro Bowler's next team, via OddsShark:

Since being drafted in the second round in 2013, the 26-year-old has only worn the black and gold. He has piled up 5,336 rushing yards, 2,660 receiving yards and 42 total touchdowns in five seasons in Pittsburgh.

Despite his heavy production, the Steelers have not met his asking price for a long-term deal. The team's latest offer was worth $70 million over five years, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Instead, he will have to play under the franchise tag for the second consecutive season, a price tag of $14.5 million.

Now, the 2018 season will essentially serve as a tryout for the rest of the years as he looks to get paid what he feels he deserves.

It's interesting that the New York Jets are the favorites in Vegas. Bell made it known multiple times that it would need to be a big offer to get him in green. The first time, he said $60 million wouldn't get the job done:

Then, he told TMZ Sports he was looking for nine figures:

Bell is looking to get paid wherever he goes next year. In other words, look out for teams that have plenty of cap space.