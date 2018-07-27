Greg Oden Goes for 11 and 5 in Return to Court at the Basketball Tournament

Marc Serota/Getty Images

Former No. 1 pick Greg Oden made his debut at the 2018 Basketball Tournament as Scarlet and Gray, the team comprised of former Ohio State standouts, defeated Primetime Players 72-60 at Georgia State University Sports Arena in Atlanta on Friday night.

Oden, who last suited up for the Chinese Basketball Association's Jiangsu Dragons during the 2015-16 season, finished with 11 points and five rebounds with Jared Sullinger away from the squad for his wedding.

Although he was plodding at times, Oden—whose NBA career was limited to 105 games because of knee problems—flashed a smooth stroke down on the low block while working over smaller defenders:

"It's hard to describe how I feel [physically]," Oden told reporters prior to Friday's game, according to ESPN.com's Myron Medcalf. "Just know that I'm going out there for fun. Put it like that. If I need to describe how I feel, I probably shouldn't be going out there. I'm going out there to play with these guys and hopefully get a chance to win a couple million dollars and for us to split it."

On Friday, he looked like a difference-making piece for short spurts.

With a win in hand, Scarlet and Gray will turn its attention toward a quarterfinal showdown with Team Fredette, captained by former BYU sharpshooter Jimmer Fredette, on Sunday.