Greg Oden Goes for 11 and 5 in Return to Court at the Basketball Tournament

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2018

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Center Greg Oden #20 of the Miami Heat plays against the Chicago Bulls at AmericanAirlines Arena on February 23, 2014 in Miami, Florida.The Heat defeated the Bulls 93-79. NOTE TO USER: User Expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Liscense Agreement. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)
Marc Serota/Getty Images

Former No. 1 pick Greg Oden made his debut at the 2018 Basketball Tournament as Scarlet and Gray, the team comprised of former Ohio State standouts, defeated Primetime Players 72-60 at Georgia State University Sports Arena in Atlanta on Friday night. 

Oden, who last suited up for the Chinese Basketball Association's Jiangsu Dragons during the 2015-16 season, finished with 11 points and five rebounds with Jared Sullinger away from the squad for his wedding. 

Although he was plodding at times, Oden—whose NBA career was limited to 105 games because of knee problems—flashed a smooth stroke down on the low block while working over smaller defenders: 

"It's hard to describe how I feel [physically]," Oden told reporters prior to Friday's game, according to ESPN.com's Myron Medcalf"Just know that I'm going out there for fun. Put it like that. If I need to describe how I feel, I probably shouldn't be going out there. I'm going out there to play with these guys and hopefully get a chance to win a couple million dollars and for us to split it."

On Friday, he looked like a difference-making piece for short spurts. 

With a win in hand, Scarlet and Gray will turn its attention toward a quarterfinal showdown with Team Fredette, captained by former BYU sharpshooter Jimmer Fredette, on Sunday. 

