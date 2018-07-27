Rams Announce They Will Wear Throwback Uniforms in 5 Games in 2018

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams' throwbacks will be in heavy rotation this season.

On Friday, the defending NFC West champions announced they will wear their blue and gold throwback uniforms for five home games this season, beginning with their Thursday night showdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 27.

As a result, the Rams will wear their usual white home uniforms for just two regular-season contests at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

"Since returning home to Los Angeles two years ago, we have received a lot of feedback from our fans about their love for these iconic uniforms," Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff said. "We appreciate the NFL working with us so we can celebrate even more of the history of Los Angeles Rams football over the next two years as we create our new look that will take us into our new home and the future."