Twins 3B Eduardo Escobar Reportedly Traded to Diamondbacks

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2018

BOSTON, MA - JULY 26: Eduardo Escobar #5 of the Minnesota Twins throws to first base during a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 26, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly acquired third baseman Eduardo Escobar from the Minnesota Twins ahead of Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline.

Jon Heyman of Fancred reported on Friday the two teams had reached an agreement on a trade.

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

