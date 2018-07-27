Twins 3B Eduardo Escobar Reportedly Traded to Diamondbacks

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly acquired third baseman Eduardo Escobar from the Minnesota Twins ahead of Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline.

Jon Heyman of Fancred reported on Friday the two teams had reached an agreement on a trade.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

