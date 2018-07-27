Dak Prescott Says National Anthem Isn't 'the Time or the Venue' to Protest

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn't going to join the list of NFL players who protest during the national anthem.

Per Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Prescott said protesting at an NFL stadium takes away from the game:

"I don't think that's the time or the venue to do so. The game of football has always brought me such a peace and I think it does the same for a lot of other people, people playing the game, people watching the game and any people that have an impact on the game. So when you bring such a controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game, it takes away. It takes away from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people."

Prescott's comments come after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters players for the team will be required to stand for the national anthem and won't be allowed to stay in the locker room.

"Our policy is you stand during the anthem, toe on the line," Jones said.

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced on July 19 they agreed to find a solution to the league's new policy that required all personnel to stand for the anthem or remain in the locker room.

Prior to a Sept. 25 game against the Arizona Cardinals, Jones and the Cowboys team locked arms and took a knee during the national anthem three days after President Donald Trump criticized NFL players who knelt as the song played.