Dak Prescott Says National Anthem Isn't 'the Time or the Venue' to Protest

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 27, 2018

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott walks the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn't going to join the list of NFL players who protest during the national anthem.

Per Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Prescott said protesting at an NFL stadium takes away from the game: 

"I don't think that's the time or the venue to do so. The game of football has always brought me such a peace and I think it does the same for a lot of other people, people playing the game, people watching the game and any people that have an impact on the game. So when you bring such a controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game, it takes away. It takes away from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people."

Prescott's comments come after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters players for the team will be required to stand for the national anthem and won't be allowed to stay in the locker room. 

"Our policy is you stand during the anthem, toe on the line," Jones said. 

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced on July 19 they agreed to find a solution to the league's new policy that required all personnel to stand for the anthem or remain in the locker room. 

Prior to a Sept. 25 game against the Arizona Cardinals, Jones and the Cowboys team locked arms and took a knee during the national anthem three days after President Donald Trump criticized NFL players who knelt as the song played. 

 

Related

    Report: Titans Lock Down Delanie Walker for 2 More Years

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Titans Lock Down Delanie Walker for 2 More Years

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Chargers' Verrett (Achilles) Likely Out for Year

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Chargers' Verrett (Achilles) Likely Out for Year

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Malcolm Jenkins Calls Jerry a 'Bully' for Anthem Comments

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Malcolm Jenkins Calls Jerry a 'Bully' for Anthem Comments

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Reaction from 1st Day of Camp

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Reaction from 1st Day of Camp

    Cowboyssportsradio
    via Cowboyssportsradio