Ice Cube Says EA, 2K Sports Interested in BIG3 Video Game

BIG3 founder Ice Cube and commissioner Clyde Drexler said 2K Sports and EA Sports have expressed interest in creating a video game featuring the three-on-three basketball league.

Brandon Robinson of Basketball Society Online provided comments the executives made about the possibility during a conference call this week.

"At first, they said no," Drexler said. "But now they are saying this has some weight and legs and they want to be a part of it. We would love to have a Big 3 on 2K Sports or EA Sports, it's our dream because we want to grow the game and make it a global sport."

Ice Cube added: "Now, they are interested in talking with us and we plan on discussing details with the companies that we have been approached by and we understand that we are ahead of the curve. It takes time for people to catch up and we don't mind it; we will wait for them to catch up."

BIG3 is currently in its second season of operation and possesses a television deal with Fox that includes telecasts on the national network as well as Fox Sports 1.

The appeal of three-on-three basketball figures to increase over the next couple years with the format set to make its Olympic debut at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

BIG3 rosters are populated by former NBA stars, including Corey Maggette, Stephen Jackson, Amar'e Stoudemire, Carlos Boozer, Al Harrington and Baron Davis, another potential attraction for the game.

Ice Cube and Drexler didn't provide any further information about the game's format or a potential timetable for release if a deal is reached, though.