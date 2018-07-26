LeSean McCoy on Abuse Allegations: 'Right Now It's an Open Investigation'

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

While being investigated for child abuse, animal abuse and drug and steroid use, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy addressed reporters at training camp on Thursday.

However, he declined to discuss his off-the-field matters at this time, via WKBW's Matthew Bove:

"Right now, it's an open investigation and I'll leave it at that," McCoy told reporters, via WKBW's Joe Buscaglia. "Right now my focus is right here, this team, and building this thing together."

Earlier this month, a friend of McCoy's ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, posted graphic photos (captured by TMZ Sports) that showed severe facial injuries Cordon suffered during a home invasion robbery. The caption accompanying the photos alleged serious misconduct by the NFL star:

"We didn't say anything about how you beat your dog 'Henny' into kidney failure. Let's not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage...all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can't believe you did this to my best friend!!!!!"

Per ESPN's Mike Rodak, Cordon believes McCoy may have been behind the attack.

McCoy denied the allegations on Twitter:

As for the Bills, the team will let the process play itself out before considering discipline for the running back.

"We're not thinking hypotheticals. LeSean is here, we're focused on him being here," Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said on Thursday, via WGR 550 "We feel comfortable that LeSean is going to be here and ready to roll. We don't see that changing."

"When things come up, our leadership team comes together and we talk," Bills coach Sean McDermott added. "We've done our due diligence on speaking with who we need to speak with."

TMZ Sports reports McCoy is "very confident" he will be able to play in Week 1.