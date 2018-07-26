Dan Quinn Knew Julio Jones Would Report to Training Camp After Holdout

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn apparently wasn't too worried about Julio Jones' training camp holdout before the two sides were able to agree on a deal Wednesday.

"I probably didn't feel the same stress that you and the fanbase had," Quinn said Thursday, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. "I know there were some reports out regarding him not coming. ...I've known he was coming to camp for a while. And that's part of good communication, player to coaches. It wasn't necessarily where I was not expecting him to be here."

The new contract reportedly boosts Jones' salary by $2 million for 2018, leaving further negotiations to happen in 2019.

It was a quick fix after Jones threatened an extended holdout over his contract, which has three years remaining on it.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN initially reported that the receiver intended not to show up for the first day of training camp Thursday. This came a week after Jeff Schultz of the Athletic reported that the team had no intention of providing him with a raise or adjusting his contract at all.

Jones also missed most of the offseason activities, including the mandatory mini-camp in June.

Although this created some panic among the fanbase, Quinn was apparently unconcerned about the player eventually returning to the field.

The 29-year-old has proved himself to be one of the best in the NFL at his position, earning Pro Bowl selections in each of the past four seasons and five overall. He was first-team All-Pro in both 2015 and 2016.

Ensuring he is on the field and happy is a big step toward helping the Falcons reach their potential in 2018.