Falcons Troll Local News Anchor After Restructuring Julio Jones' Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

A local Atlanta news anchor found out directing statements toward athletes and sports teams on social media is a good way to get trolled. 

After NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Julio Jones agreed to a revised contract this season, the Atlanta Falcons shared this message on Twitter:

That was in response to Buck Lanford of Fox 5 tweeting this message when Jones appeared to be headed for a holdout awaiting a new contract:

Lanford did use Jones' official Twitter handle in his message, so perhaps the five-time Pro Bowler was so distraught about losing his spot as a screen saver that he moved to get a new deal done quickly. 

Fortunately for the Falcons and their fans, Jones will be present during training camp to get ready for the upcoming season. 

Related

    Jags Are Wasting Their Window with Blake Bortles

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jags Are Wasting Their Window with Blake Bortles

    Doug Farrar
    via Bleacher Report

    Jarvis Landry Calling a Browns Super Bowl 😱

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jarvis Landry Calling a Browns Super Bowl 😱

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Patriots Will/Won't Be Winning in 2020?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Patriots Will/Won't Be Winning in 2020?

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R POWER 50: The Most Influential People in Sports 👊

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R POWER 50: The Most Influential People in Sports 👊

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport