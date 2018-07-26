Falcons Troll Local News Anchor After Restructuring Julio Jones' Contract

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

A local Atlanta news anchor found out directing statements toward athletes and sports teams on social media is a good way to get trolled.

After NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Julio Jones agreed to a revised contract this season, the Atlanta Falcons shared this message on Twitter:

That was in response to Buck Lanford of Fox 5 tweeting this message when Jones appeared to be headed for a holdout awaiting a new contract:

Lanford did use Jones' official Twitter handle in his message, so perhaps the five-time Pro Bowler was so distraught about losing his spot as a screen saver that he moved to get a new deal done quickly.

Fortunately for the Falcons and their fans, Jones will be present during training camp to get ready for the upcoming season.