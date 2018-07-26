Falcons Troll Local News Anchor After Restructuring Julio Jones' Contract

Falcons Troll Local News Anchor After Restructuring Julio Jones' ContractJuly 26, 2018
A local Atlanta news anchor found out directing statements toward athletes and sports teams on social media is a good way to get trolled.
After NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Julio Jones agreed to a revised contract this season, the Atlanta Falcons shared this message on Twitter:
Atlanta Falcons @AtlantaFalcons
Just in case anyone needs a new phone wallpaper or desktop screensaver... https://t.co/Mj2EeoLhBQ
That was in response to Buck Lanford of Fox 5 tweeting this message when Jones appeared to be headed for a holdout awaiting a new contract:
Buck Lanford @BuckFOX5
Dear @juliojones_11, My 10 year old son is a huge fan. The pic below has been his long time screen saver. Tonight, he told me he is changing it to a solo shot of @M_Ryan02 or @devontafreeman. Just thought you should know. Sincerely, BL @AtlantaFalcons @GoodDayAtlanta https://t.co/ocjmPAPYIp
Lanford did use Jones' official Twitter handle in his message, so perhaps the five-time Pro Bowler was so distraught about losing his spot as a screen saver that he moved to get a new deal done quickly.
Fortunately for the Falcons and their fans, Jones will be present during training camp to get ready for the upcoming season.
