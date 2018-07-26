Report: Raiders vs. Seahawks to Move to Wembley If Tottenham Stadium Isn't Ready

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

Pyrotechnics are ignited before an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Tim Ireland/Associated Press

The Oct. 14 NFL regular-season game scheduled to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London between the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks reportedly could be moved to Wembley Stadium.

According to Matt Hughes of The Times, the NFL has been given the option to switch venues in case Tottenham Hotspur Stadium's construction takes longer than expected to complete.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Gruden and Mack Haven't Talked Once

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Gruden and Mack Haven't Talked Once

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Khalil Mack Sends Message as a No-Show

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Khalil Mack Sends Message as a No-Show

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Julio's Holdout Is Already Over

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Julio's Holdout Is Already Over

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R POWER 50: The Most Influential People in Sports 👊

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R POWER 50: The Most Influential People in Sports 👊

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport