Report: Raiders vs. Seahawks to Move to Wembley If Tottenham Stadium Isn't Ready

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

The Oct. 14 NFL regular-season game scheduled to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London between the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks reportedly could be moved to Wembley Stadium.

According to Matt Hughes of The Times, the NFL has been given the option to switch venues in case Tottenham Hotspur Stadium's construction takes longer than expected to complete.

