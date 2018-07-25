Simms & Lefkoe: Gurley's New Contract; Whoa, Big Offseason Awards!

Bleacher Report

It's a special edition of Simms & Lefkoe!

On today's episode of the show, Chris and Adam crown the winners of our first annual Whoa, Big Offseason Awards. Also on today's show, the guys discuss Todd Gurley's new contract, Julio Jones' holdout and much more!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

