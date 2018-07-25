Madden NFL 19 Ratings: First Look at Best Players for Ultimate Team

Don Wright/Associated Press

The first wave of player ratings for Ultimate Team in Madden NFL 19 were revealed earlier this week, and there's plenty for gamers to pore over in advance of the Aug. 10 release.

According to MUTHead.com, the initial drop was headlined by Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott (94), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (92) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (92):

The launch ratings also include high marks for a handful of Legends, whom players will undoubtedly be anxious to acquire as the season progresses.

Topping the charts are former Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (91), Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss (91), Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks (90), Hall of Fame outside linebacker Ted Hendricks (90) and seven-time Pro Bowl left guard Steve Hutchinson (90).

According to Madden associate producer Jake Stein, Ultimate Team will receive a bit of an overhaul this year. Unlike Madden NFL 18, gamers will be able to upgrade their MUT players through training as opposed to using last year's currency, Team Tokens.

This year's edition will also feature Solo Battles, which will allow players to suit up against the CPU 13 times a week. In a fun twist, the CPU will be deploying real-life MUT squads as players try to earn the top Battle Scores possible.