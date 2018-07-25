Aaron Donald Not at Rams Training Camp Amid Contract Extension Talks

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald didn't report to the team's training camp on Wednesday, a Rams official confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Donald is entering the final year of his rookie deal with Los Angeles and will make $6.8 million in 2018. This would be the second year in which the four-time Pro Bowler held out.

Ahead of the 2017 campaign, he didn't report to the team until Sept. 9, one day before the Rams' 46-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.