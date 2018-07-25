Jim Kelly Free of Cancer After Latest MRI, CT Scans According to Wife Jill

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Former NFL player Jim Kelly accepts the Jimmy V Award onstage at The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly has "no evidence of cancer" after undergoing MRI and CT scans, his wife Jill announced Wednesday. 

"Double thumbs up!" Jill wrote in an Instagram post. "MRI and CTScans are clear. Still working through major pain management, but PRAISE THE LORD, no evidence of cancer."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

