Jim Kelly Free of Cancer After Latest MRI, CT Scans According to Wife Jill

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly has "no evidence of cancer" after undergoing MRI and CT scans, his wife Jill announced Wednesday.

"Double thumbs up!" Jill wrote in an Instagram post. "MRI and CTScans are clear. Still working through major pain management, but PRAISE THE LORD, no evidence of cancer."

