The Rock, JJ Watt Text Each Other About Finding Jeans to Fit Their 'Quadzillas'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 24: NFL player J. J. Watt of the Houston Texans looks on during Game Five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on May 24, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

If you ever imagined Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt texting entertainment icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, you might think of them sharing thoughts on crushing foes or how to deal with paparazzi.

And maybe that comes up. But mostly they text about jeans. Yes, jeans.

Jimmy Traina of SI.com noted that Watt was looking particularly shredded in some of his recent Instagram posts. And yes, Watt looks jacked.

He is also apparently handling his conditioning tests with ease, though he made light of those reports:

The 29-year-old Watt has played in just eight games over the past two seasons because of injuries, but he appears physically ready to dominate once again this season.

Related

    Gruden: If I Can't Get It Done, I Won't Take Raiders' Money

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gruden: If I Can't Get It Done, I Won't Take Raiders' Money

    Jarrett Bell
    via USA TODAY

    Gurley Told Saquon the NFL Will Be 'Easier Than College' 🤔

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gurley Told Saquon the NFL Will Be 'Easier Than College' 🤔

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Reich Wants Luck to Start in Preseason Opener

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Reich Wants Luck to Start in Preseason Opener

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting the NFL's Biggest Breakouts of 2018 Fantasy Football

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Predicting the NFL's Biggest Breakouts of 2018 Fantasy Football

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report