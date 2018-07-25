The Rock, JJ Watt Text Each Other About Finding Jeans to Fit Their 'Quadzillas'

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

If you ever imagined Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt texting entertainment icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, you might think of them sharing thoughts on crushing foes or how to deal with paparazzi.

And maybe that comes up. But mostly they text about jeans. Yes, jeans.

Jimmy Traina of SI.com noted that Watt was looking particularly shredded in some of his recent Instagram posts. And yes, Watt looks jacked.

He is also apparently handling his conditioning tests with ease, though he made light of those reports:

The 29-year-old Watt has played in just eight games over the past two seasons because of injuries, but he appears physically ready to dominate once again this season.