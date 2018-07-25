The Rock, JJ Watt Text Each Other About Finding Jeans to Fit Their 'Quadzillas'July 25, 2018
If you ever imagined Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt texting entertainment icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, you might think of them sharing thoughts on crushing foes or how to deal with paparazzi.
And maybe that comes up. But mostly they text about jeans. Yes, jeans.
when you peel back the curtain, you really realize that our texts aren’t nearly as glamorous as one might think 😂😂 but when a guy’s gotta find some jeans, he’s gotta find some jeans! https://t.co/XEfRwhYg2e
Jimmy Traina of SI.com noted that Watt was looking particularly shredded in some of his recent Instagram posts. And yes, Watt looks jacked.
He is also apparently handling his conditioning tests with ease, though he made light of those reports:
lol was Mort hiding out in the bushes yesterday morning?! I feel phenomenal, but let’s focus on playing a full practice first. One day at a time boys. https://t.co/rkijj4FdTE
The 29-year-old Watt has played in just eight games over the past two seasons because of injuries, but he appears physically ready to dominate once again this season.
