NFL Training Camp Notes: Khalil Mack Sends Message as a No-Show, and More

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Rejoice, for NFL football is back with 22 teams reporting to training camp Wednesday.

Soon the pads will be cracking with every player around the league competing to earn a roster spot, trying to become a starter or maintaining their previous status within the lineup.

The first days of camp are filled with excitement as rookies begin to ingratiate themselves, veterans establish team parameters, coaches implement the new year's philosophy and fans get their first look at what may be at the next Super Bowl winner.

Hope springs eternal even though nothing is ever quite what it seems.

Teams are still negotiating with free agents, rookies and disgruntled individuals while trying to figure out the yearly jigsaw puzzle that is their roster and praying everyone stays healthy until the regular season.

Training camps are the official beginning of a new year where anything is possible if everything falls into place. But that's rarely the case. Some teams will be irrationally excited about their prospects and players, while cracks start to emerge among others even before everyone is in the team facilities and contributing.

These are the highs and lows that go along with the NFL's dog days of summer.