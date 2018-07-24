Ricky Seals-Jones' Arrest Video from Hotel Incident Released

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

TMZ Sports released police body-cam footage of Ricky Seals-Jones' July 14 arrest on Tuesday.

The video, which shows the Arizona Cardinals tight end handcuffed on the ground, explaining to officers that he had to use the bathroom, which is why he attempted to get into the Sushi Roku restaurant at the W Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Seals-Jones also explained to police that he did not want to go to the bathroom outside and risk an arrest for public urination.

"I play ball here; I'm not about to piss out here," he said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.