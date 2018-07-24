Rams Working on Aaron Donald Contract After Todd Gurley Deal, GM Les Snead Says

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams have already signed running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Brandin Cooks to lucrative long-term extensions this summer, and general manager Les Snead said Tuesday the team is "working" to complete a similar deal with defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

"We're simultaneously working to make Aaron a Ram a long time—that's the goal," Snead said, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "I know we'll get questions about him, but Aaron's a big part of who we are, where we want to go. We're going to continue working to get something done with Aaron."



Donald, the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, held out of training camp last year in pursuit of a new contract. He reported to the club one day before the start of the regular season.

This year, Donald has skipped OTAs and L.A.'s mandatory minicamp with his eyes on a raise.

According to CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora, Donald "has told some close to him that he anticipates a new deal being done before camp opens."

Rams veterans are scheduled to report to camp Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who is entering the final year of his contract, will earn $6.9 million in 2018.

Over the last four seasons, the 2014 first-round pick has logged 39.0 sacks, nine forced fumbles, a pair of forced fumbles and 148 solo tackles while emerging as the NFL's most disruptive interior force.