Stephen Curry Invests in Esports Organization TSM

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is part of an investment group that provided $37 million to esports organization TSM and its founder, Andy Dinh, according to Matt Perez of Forbes.

Curry showed his excitement via Twitter on Tuesday:

The investment was part of Series A funding to TSM's parent company, Swift. Alongside Curry, Yahoo cofounder Jerry Yang is also a part of the Bessemer Venture Partners, which invested in TSM.

