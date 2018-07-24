Stephen Curry Invests in Esports Organization TSM

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry speaks during a news conference after the Warriors won the NBA championship over the Cleveland Cavaliers, early Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of the finals. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is part of an investment group that provided $37 million to esports organization TSM and its founder, Andy Dinh, according to Matt Perez of Forbes.

Curry showed his excitement via Twitter on Tuesday:

The investment was part of Series A funding to TSM's parent company, Swift. Alongside Curry, Yahoo cofounder Jerry Yang is also a part of the Bessemer Venture Partners, which invested in TSM.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

