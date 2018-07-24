Sam Darnold Reportedly Won't Attend Jets Training Camp with Contract Not Done

Mark Brown/Getty Images

New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold hasn't yet reported to his team's training camp while he works out the terms of his rookie contract with the Jets, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Rapoport added the feeling among those with the Jets is Darnold's absence isn't a major cause for concern just yet:

