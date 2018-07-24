Sam Darnold Reportedly Won't Attend Jets Training Camp with Contract Not Done

Sam Darnold Reportedly Won't Attend Jets Training Camp with Contract Not DoneJuly 24, 2018
New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold hasn't yet reported to his team's training camp while he works out the terms of his rookie contract with the Jets, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
Rapoport added the feeling among those with the Jets is Darnold's absence isn't a major cause for concern just yet:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
As #Jets rookies are set to report today, first-round QB Sam Darnold is not among them, source said. His contract isn’t done yet, so he’s staying away. Important context: Vets don’t report yet and practice isn’t until Friday. It doesn’t feel like anyone involved is sweating it.
