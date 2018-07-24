Chris Mortensen: JJ Watt 'Crushed' Conditioning Test, Ready for 2018 Season

Patric Schneider/Associated Press

Houston Texans star JJ Watt "crushed" a conditioning test ahead of the 2018 NFL season, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter).

According to Mortensen, Watt is ready for the regular season after suffering a tibial plateau fracture five games into the 2017 campaign.

