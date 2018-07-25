NHL Trade Rumors: Latest on Erik Karlsson, Artemi Panarin and Canucks

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Just over a month ago, it seemed like the NHL was on the brink of several major shifts in power. With the draft taking place on June 22 and 23 and several stars reportedly on the trading block, fans of all 31 teams were anticipating a weekend full of fireworks.

That isn't the way things materialized, however. While we got a big swap between the Calgary Flames and Carolina Hurricanes, the likes of Artemi Panarin, Max Pacioretty and Erik Karlsson all stayed in place.

We're now well into the dog days of the summer, as the back end of July and early August represent some of the slowest times of the year in terms of the NHL's rumor mill.

Despite that, there are always rumblings worth hearing out this deep into the offseason; rumblings that could lead to big moves before training camps open in mid-September.

Artemi Panarin Deals Columbus Blue Jackets a Deadline

This recent development is a perfect example of mid-July news that can materialize into a trade later on in the summer. Six weeks ago, things were looking up for the Columbus Blue Jackets. There was reason to believe they would be able to take a step forward after a 97-point campaign in 2017-18.

Pierre-Luc Dubois was coming along nicely as a No. 1 center, Seth Jones and Zach Werenski had evolved into young defensive studs, Sergei Bobrovsky continues to be one of the league's top netminders and Columbus seemed set to make a lucrative extension offer to Artemi Panarin come July.

Well, life comes at you fast.

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

While the majority of those positives still remain true, getting a new contract done for Panarin seems increasingly unlikely. Earlier this month, Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalinen met with the star forward in Europe and came away with some news.

Only it wasn't the kind of news he was hoping to deliver to Columbus. According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, Panarin informed Kekalinen that "he wants all business matters pushed aside as of Sept. 13, the day training camp opens in Columbus and across the NHL."

The Blue Jackets were likely hoping that they would have the rest of the season—or at least up through the trade deadline—to convince Panarin to stay in Ohio. This deadline more or less nukes that notion and forces Kekalinen's hand.



Columbus will get a much stronger return for the 26-year-old if their trade partner knows they can get an extension done with the player. Now those conversations won't be able to take place on September 14, less than two months from now.



That noise you hear is the clock ticking on the Blue Jackets as they try to figure out how to best handle what could rapidly become a circus of a situation once training camp opens.



Would Erik Karlsson Remain in Ottawa Under New Ownership?



Unlike Blue Jackets fans, who had a dose of misery sprung on them in surprising fashion, supporters of the Ottawa Senators knew that this was going to be a painful summer. Owner Eugene Melnyk, as Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun, wrote this past February, "has made it clear, in both his words and recent actions, that he can no longer afford a NHL franchise."

This has led to a teardown of a roster that could have been close to contending for a playoff spot with just a few small adjustments.

Instead, Mike Hoffman is now a member of the Florida Panthers, and during the season Ottawa traded away Dion Phaneuf and Derick Brassard in cap-dump moves. The Senators aren't rebuilding. Erik Karlsson could be headed out of town next.

Losing one of the top offensive blueliners in his prime is painful enough for Senators fans. Especially given the exodus of talent that will have preceded the Karlsson trade (assuming it happens eventually and he doesn't end up leaving next summer as a free agent).

But, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, there's a feeling around the NHL that the All-World talent would actually prefer to remain a Senator under different ownership.

Vancouver Canucks Itching to Make Some Deals

The Vancouver Canucks—which has virtually zero chance of making the playoffs this year—has seven NHL defensemen on the roster and would probably like to make room for Quinn Hughes or Troy Stecher for the upcoming season.

Given the lack of talent available on the free-agent market, one would assume a contender would be interested in one of these blueliners as the regular season approaches, but that hasn't been the case.

Recently Jason Botchford of the Vancouver Providence wrote that "there just hasn't been a ballooning market for Vancouver's veterans, which includes a group of seven NHL defencemen." So perhaps the Canucks will be stuck on the sidelines until injuries strike during the campaign, at which point, a veteran depth defenseman might be a more attractive option than he is in mid-July.