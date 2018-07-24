NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Artemi Panarin, Max Pacioretty Trades

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

While much of the buzz from the early portion of the NHL offseason, including that surrounding the John Tavares situation, has died down with the 2018-19 campaign approaching, there are still some players who could be moved in the coming days and weeks.

Among those potential candidates are Columbus Blue Jackets left-winger Artemi Panarin and Montreal Canadiens left-winger Max Pacioretty.

There have been rumors circulating regarding the futures of each impact player, and below is a look at some of the most recent speculation.

Panarin's Days in Columbus Could be Limited

Panarin gave the Blue Jackets an electric offensive force last season and figures to have a bright future ahead of him, but that future may not be in Columbus.

Elliotte Friedman appeared on NHL Network and said "Columbus is going to see right now if there's any rejuvenation on any team's part of trying to make a deal at this particular time" about Panarin.

This comes after Steve Gorten of the Columbus Dispatch received confirmation from Panarin's agent, Daniel Milstein, that the left-winger doesn't plan on negotiating his contract after training camp starts Sept. 13.

"Artemi wants to concentrate on playing hockey, and be in the season," Milstein said. "During the season [he] only wants to concentrate on playing his best hockey and helping the team to win. That's all."

Panarin is set to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2018-19 campaign, and the Blue Jackets have been unable to ink him to a long-term deal at this point despite his immense talent. Trading him would at least ensure the team received a return package before he potentially left next offseason.

It would also mean Columbus loses one of its best players during a winning window after reaching the playoffs the last two seasons. Panarin is 26 years old and tallied 82 points on 27 goals and 55 assists in 2017-18, his first season with the Blue Jackets.

He also had seven points in six playoff games, including a game-winning overtime goal against the eventual champion Washington Capitals.

Panarin is the consistent focal point of the Columbus attack who seemingly always has the puck on his stick and draws attention to free up teammates. It is difficult to imagine the Blue Jackets challenging in the Eastern Conference without him.

Pacioretty Could be Traded Before Season

Pacioretty is also set to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2018-19 campaign, creating a similar situation for the Canadiens as Columbus faces with Panarin. Trading the left-winger would allow Montreal to net something in return before potentially losing him for nothing if he bolts next offseason.

Friedman also discussed Pacioretty during his NHL Network appearance and described trade talks as in a "holding pattern."

He said he believes the Canadiens will ultimately trade the 2011-12 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Winner.

His update comes after Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic cited a source and said Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin intends to trade Pacioretty "as soon as possible" rather than negotiate a new contract.

Dan Rosen of NHL.com noted: "If he and the Montreal Canadiens do not negotiate an extension, that's basically the equivalent of telling him he will be traded at some point."

Pacioretty's track record suggests he would provide instant offense for whatever team acquires him in a possible trade, even if there was a dip in production last season with 37 points on 20 assists and 17 goals.

He already has five seasons with 30 or more goals and 60 or more points on his resume, including four straight from 2013-14 through 2016-17.

That is the type of talent Montreal could trade for younger assets in an effort to accelerate a rebuild after missing the playoffs in 2017-18, and indications suggest a move could be coming before the season begins.