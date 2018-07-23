Top Moments from Aaron Rodgers, Lindsey Vonn and Rob Gronkowski on Shark Week

Don Wright/Associated Press

Some of the top athletes in the world faced a new underwater test in Monday's episode of Monster Tag on the Discovery Channel's Shark Week.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn all took part in the adventure, which featured tagging sharks to help in their conservation.

Gronk was his usual entertaining self while tagging tiger sharks in the Bahamas, commenting on the animal's reproductive organs while also making sure to showcase his body in a Speedo:

"I'm part of science, who would have ever thought," he joked.

However, he was also useful in the mission while holding a tale out of the water.

"This is all the training I need this season," Gronkowski said while struggling with the strength of the shark.

Vonn—who has a shark tattoo on her finger—was also in the Bahamas going after oceanic whitetip sharks.

In addition to taking a dip in the dangerous area, she helped tag one from the boat while testing if it was pregnant:

Rodgers had the toughest task of the group, going into the water to tag blue sharks in California with a spear gun from about a foot away.

Although the target swam off before he was able to get a tag in, he did push a shark away after coming face-to-face with it.

"I almost peed myself," the quarterback admitted.

The show was likely enough to scare fans as much as the athletes themselves, but they all faced their fears and came out all right.