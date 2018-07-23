Chargers Rookie Derwin James Reportedly Robbed at Gunpoint; Rolex, Jewelry Taken

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James works out during practice at the NFL football team's minicamp Thursday,June 14, 2018, in Costa Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers rookie Derwin James reportedly was robbed at gunpoint last month on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, according to TMZ Sports

The safety was held up by two men with handguns on June 23 after leaving a restaurant with his uncle. The attackers reportedly stole his chain and his Rolex while also slashing his tires, preventing James from chasing down the perpetrators.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

