NJ Meadowlands Racetrack Fields $3.5M in Sports Bets in 1st 9 Days

Even in a relative down period in the sports world, sports gambling has taken off at the Meadowlands Racetrack in New Jersey.

According to Wayne Parry of the Associated Press, the track accepted $3.5 million worth of bets in the first nine days after opening on July 14.

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy signed legislation to legalize sports betting in June, one month after the United States Supreme Court cleared the way for states to change their own policies.

The Meadowlands is the fourth location to allow sports gambling, joining Monmouth Park as well as Atlantic City casinos the Borgata and Ocean Resort. The first three reportedly combined to bring in $16.4 million in the first two weeks of June.

The fourth location opened with just one day remaining in the World Cup while the All-Star break was just beginning in MLB. Still, the organization is pleased with the early returns.

"We did OK," Meadowlands operator Jeff Gural said Monday. "Our goal the first weekend was to exceed $1 million which we did. The next four days were quiet with nothing to bet on due to the All-Star break."

With football and basketball set to return in the fall, the track can likely expect significantly more bets in the coming months.