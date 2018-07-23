Lonzo Ball's Girlfriend Denise Garcia Reportedly Gives Birth to Daughter Zoey

Lonzo Ball's Girlfriend Denise Garcia Reportedly Gives Birth to Daughter ZoeyJuly 23, 2018
Carlos Osorsio/Associated Press
Lonzo Ball is a new father.
According to TMZ Sports, his girlfriend, Denise Garcia, gave birth to a baby girl, Zoey Christina Ball, on Sunday. Ball tweeted his new daughter's initials:
Per TMZ, Garcia is Ball's high school sweetheart. She had shared images of her pregnancy on Instagram leading up to Zoey's birth:
And so the countdown begins for LaVar Ball to predict that Zoey will one day, without question, play professional basketball for the Los Angeles Sparks.
