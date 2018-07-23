Lonzo Ball's Girlfriend Denise Garcia Reportedly Gives Birth to Daughter Zoey

Carlos Osorsio/Associated Press

Lonzo Ball is a new father.

According to TMZ Sports, his girlfriend, Denise Garcia, gave birth to a baby girl, Zoey Christina Ball, on Sunday. Ball tweeted his new daughter's initials:

Per TMZ, Garcia is Ball's high school sweetheart. She had shared images of her pregnancy on Instagram leading up to Zoey's birth:

And so the countdown begins for LaVar Ball to predict that Zoey will one day, without question, play professional basketball for the Los Angeles Sparks.