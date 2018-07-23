Lonzo Ball's Girlfriend Denise Garcia Reportedly Gives Birth to Daughter Zoey

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorsio/Associated Press

Lonzo Ball is a new father.

According to TMZ Sports, his girlfriend, Denise Garcia, gave birth to a baby girl, Zoey Christina Ball, on Sunday. Ball tweeted his new daughter's initials:

Per TMZ, Garcia is Ball's high school sweetheart. She had shared images of her pregnancy on Instagram leading up to Zoey's birth: 

And so the countdown begins for LaVar Ball to predict that Zoey will one day, without question, play professional basketball for the Los Angeles Sparks.

