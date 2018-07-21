British Open 2018: Jordan Spieth in 3-Way Tie for Lead After Round 3

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Reigning British Open champion Jordan Spieth is tied with Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele for the lead at nine under following Saturday's third round of the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland.

Favorable scoring conditions in Round 3 allowed numerous players to make a surge on moving day. Kevin Chappell sits in fourth place at seven under, while Francesco Molinari owns fifth place at six under.

Tiger Woods is also a factor heading into Sunday following a five-under 66 to leave him in a tie for sixth. He recorded six birdies over his first 14 holes and didn't record his only bogey until the 16th as part of his lowest major round since the 2011 Masters.

Woods is joined by Rory McIlroy, Zach Johnson and Webb Simpson, among others, as part of a star-studded group at five under.

Spieth has completely recovered from his late meltdown Thursday. He posted a double bogey and two bogeys over the final four holes in the opening round en route to a one-over 72. He's proceeded to card a single bogey over the last 36 holes to put himself in contention for back-to-back Open Championship titles.

His Saturday round started with a mammoth drive onto the green at the par-four first. His iron play was the star from that point forward as he found 83 percent of the greens in regulation despite some wayward tee shots throughout the day.

A victory Sunday would make Spieth the first back-to-back British Open champion since Padraig Harrington in 2007 and 2008.

Kisner and Schauffele are both seeking their first major championships.

Here's a look at some of the other highlights from around Carnoustie in the third round:

Meanwhile, Woods enjoyed another Saturday charge. The PGA Tour's leader in third-round scoring average put together a nearly flawless performance after up-and-down results over the first two days. It at least gives him a puncher's chance at his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open.

It was an outstanding ball-striking day for the 14-time major champion. He hit 80 percent of the fairways and 78 percent of the greens in regulation. His only bogey came from an approach shot that came up about one foot short of rolling toward the cup instead of into a greenside gully.

Tiger needed 29 putts—the only reason he didn't match or exceed Justin Rose's day-best 64—but a few of those attempts burned the edge or came up just short of the hole.

A similar outing Sunday would likely be enough to put him in the mix heading into the final holes.

All told, it should be a memorable final round at Carnoustie. Not only is the leaderboard littered with marquee names like Woods, Spieth, McIlroy, Johnson, Justin Rose and Adam Scott, but there are 19 golfers either tied for or within five shots of the lead with 18 holes to play.