Richie Incognito: Donald Trump Took 'Power Position' with Vladimir Putin

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 21, 2018

Buffalo Bills offensive guard Richie Incognito (64) on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)
Rich Barnes/Associated Press

Pro Bowl offensive lineman Richie Incognito praised U.S. President Donald Trump for sitting down with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Incognito called the meeting "a power position" on Trump's part.

"We're reinforcing the borders," the 35-year-old veteran added.

Trump and Putin held a summit in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday to discuss relations between the United States and Russia.

Incognito has spoken out many times in support for Trump, telling Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne prior to the 2016 election: "I think that he can help this nation get back to a world superpower. Where I think he could help is putting us first again and having that—it's my mentality, too—having that tough attitude where you put America first and everyone's thinking we're the greatest nation in the world. Don't mess with America. That toughness is where I identify with him."

