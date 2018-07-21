Bayern Munich Reportedly Set to Sign Alphonso Davies in MLS Record Deal

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are reportedly closing in on the signing of Vancouver Whitecaps sensation Alphonse Davies.

According to Kristian Dyer of The Athletic, the German champions are ready to pay a Major League Soccer-record fee for the forward, with an initial $12 million said to be on the table. It's added the price of the transfer may rise based on performance-based add-ons.

"Sources say that multiple Premier League clubs have expressed interest in Davies, but the player may have difficulty getting a work permit in England," continued Dyer. "As such, Bayern Munich...is an ideal fit for the emerging talent."

The 17-year-old has made a big impression in MLS since making his debut in the competition in 2016, and he is now a first-team regular for the Whitecaps despite his tender years.

He has made 20 appearances already in the 2018 season, scoring three goals and laying on six assists for team-mates. Davies has also represented the Canadian national team six times, knocking in three goals in the process.

Davies has showcased plenty of maturity in his play, although he has a freshness and dynamism to his game that can terrify opposition players.

Football Talent Scout illustrated how the winger is a difficult man to stop:

The Whitecaps YouTube channel posted the following clip of Davies' outrageous goal against DC United:

With that in mind, it's not a surprise to see a club of Bayern's stature taking a look at what he can offer, as Davies has the potential to go to the top of the game.

The winger is blisteringly quick, has an excellent left foot, and as the above clip illustrates, he has the quick feet and close control needed to wriggle out of tight situations. While there's still some green parts of his game, he could be a spectacular footballer with the right kind of coaching.

Bayern will be looking at Davies with the future in mind. At the moment, the team's wing options include veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery; although they remain fine players, the duo are both edging closer to the end of their illustrious careers.

Keith Costigan of Fox Sports believes Bayern's ageing squad may leave them exposed at times in the coming season:

Davies wouldn't be an immediate fix for those issues. He is still in the nascent stages of his career, and a move to Bayern to sit on the bench or play in the reserves wouldn't be to his benefit.

A transfer to Munich and a potential loan back to Vancouver—where he is getting regular minutes and blossoming—would appear to be a sensible course of action. Either way, it's set to be an exciting spell in the career of one of the most talented prospects MLS has seen for many years.