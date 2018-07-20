Aaron Rodgers, Packers Reportedly Have Made No Progress on Contract Extension

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers and superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers have reportedly made "no meaningful progress" toward a long-term contract extension.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the update Friday and noted it would take a "sudden and dramatic change" for the sides to reach an agreement on a new deal in the near future.

