Aaron Rodgers, Packers Reportedly Have Made No Progress on Contract Extension

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Green Bay Packers opened on-field work in their offseason program this week, an especially important time for a team that has had a lot of changes since the end of a 7-9 season. On offense, Aaron Rodgers is healthy again after missing much of last season with a broken collarbone.. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers and superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers have reportedly made "no meaningful progress" toward a long-term contract extension.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the update Friday and noted it would take a "sudden and dramatic change" for the sides to reach an agreement on a new deal in the near future.

                 

