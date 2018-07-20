German F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Daniel Ricciardo Tops FP1 After Penalty

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

It was a bittersweet day for Daniel Ricciardo on Friday at the Formula One German Grand Prix, as he topped first practice after finding out he will start Sunday's race from the back of the grid.

The Australian posted a mark of one minute, 13.525 seconds to go quickest early on Friday, as he was 0.004 seconds quicker than Lewis Hamilton.

Ricciardo's Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen was third, while world championship leader Sebastian Vettel was down in fourth. However, neither Vettel nor his fellow Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen used the quickest tyre compound in FP1.

Here's a recap of the action so far from the Hockenheimring, with the drivers back in action later in the day for FP2.

FP1 Recap

Here are how the timesheets are shaping up after the first practice session in Germany:

Ricciardo has been enduring some misfortune and inconsistent form as of late, so the news that he will start this race at the back of the grid would not have been welcome.

Journalist Luke Smith provided more details on the nature of the penalty:

Elsewhere, it was a relatively slow start to qualifying, with none of the big hitters really keen to reveal just how much they have to offer in the initial exchanges.

The drivers were having some issues adjusting to the track as they upped their pace, too, with Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas both drifting off the racing line and into trouble. Nico Hulkenberg also ended up in the gravel.

Per the Pirelli Motorsport Twitter account, although there was some sloppy driving early on, FP1 was set to be valuable for the drivers:

As the clock ticked down, the lap times started to drop, with Hamilton the man who initially went quickest. The Briton, however, was on the ultrasoft tyre, with the Ferrari pair of Vettel and Raikkonen on the slower soft compound to begin with.

Interestingly, both Ferrari drivers opted against using the ultras, leaving the Mercedes and Red Bull men to battle it out at the top of the standings.

In the end, somewhat ironically, it was Ricciardo who discovered some extra pace around the Hockenheimring, edging out Hamilton. While he will have a lot of ground to make up on Sunday from the back of the grid, he can at least be content with the fact his car appears to have the pace to do so.