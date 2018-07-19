James Harrison Says Bill Belichick Is More Disciplined Than Mike Tomlin

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

James Harrison has never been one to mince words, and that was the case during his appearance on Fox Sports 1's Undisputed on Thursday.

Having played for both this past season, Harrison touched on the coaching styles of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin and the New England Patriots' Bill Belichick:

Harrison also made it known that Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler was benched for Super Bowl LII because of his preparation leading up to the big game (around 2:00). Among the other topics, he revealed he believed Brady and the Patriots cheated against his defense in the past (8:00) and that there was no drama between Brady and Belichick during his time in New England (10:00).

Stay tuned: Harrison revealed on social media that he will be back on the show on Friday.