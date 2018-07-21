NFL Training Camp Battles with the Biggest Fantasy Implications

0 of 8

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Despite the positive assessments we hear following spring practices, NFL training camps ramp up the competition as players put on their pads. At that point, position battles come into focus as coaching staffs pin down roles for their roster personnel. Meanwhile, fantasy owners begin to accumulate notes in order to construct their draft boards.

It's important to stay up to date on who's competing for a prominent role. An outdated view could seal your fate before the final draft-selection results.

Every year, you can count on the usual top fantasy producers such as wide receiver Antonio Brown and quarterback Tom Brady, who will remain secure in their starting spots until they decide to hang up their cleats.

However, JuJu Smith-Schuster made a huge splash with the most receiving yards among rookies in 2017, while Kareem Hunt led the league in rushing in his first year. In his second season with the Detroit Lions, Marvin Jones Jr. put his name on the fantasy football radar with 1,101 yards and nine touchdowns.

More often than not, the buzz starts during the summer. Who's pushing for a starting spot? Perhaps there's more to the depth-chart order than labels such as starter and backup. We'll take a look at eight position battles, list the individuals involved and break down what fantasy owners should keep an eye on heading into 2018 training camps.